Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-10-2019 04:25 IST
S&P500 futures fall 1 pct after media report of no progress in U.S. china trade talks

U.S. stock futures tumbled more than one percent and the safe haven yen and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday following media report The United States and China made no progress in deputy-level trade talks earlier in the week.

The South China Morning Post also said the Chinese delegation, headed by Vice Premier Liu He, is planning to leave Washington on Thursday after just one day of minister-level meetings, instead of as originally planned Friday.

COUNTRY : United States
