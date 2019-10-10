PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Bed Bath & Beyond picks Target executive as new CEO https://on.ft.com/33iQEo0 - Nissan to end night shift at Sunderland plant https://on.ft.com/2OyYHJj

- Barclays' ex-finance chief escaped charges due to ill health, court told https://on.ft.com/2q0D7Dl Overview

- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday it hired Target Corp's Mark Tritton as its chief executive officer. - Unite union said on Wednesday that Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co has ended night shifts at its plant in Sunderland.

- Barclays' former finance director Chris Lucas would have been criminally charged over the bank's two emergency fundraisings if he were not too ill to stand trial, a London fraud trial heard on Wednesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

