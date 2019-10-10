Kamdhenu Paints launches ‘KAMO Hi-Sheen’ paint

Kamdhenu paints, one of India's leading full-scale decorative paint company re-launched its ultra-luxury premium quality interior/exterior 100% acrylic latex paint 'KAMO Hi-Sheen' in new packaging / Avatar with a key focus on the urban and rural markets. The new product will be available at/through 4500+ distributors of Kamdhenu Paints in pack sizes of 1 L, 4 L, 10 L and 20 L.

Commenting on the launch Mr Saurabh Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu Paints said, "Price has always been, and will always be, a significant indicator of quality, so making a high-quality product yet value for money product is a fine line to walk. At Kamdhenu, we have tried to offer our discerning rural and urban customers a premium value-added product with the launch of 'KAMO Hi-Sheen' which is an outcome of quality research and conforms to international standards. We are hopeful that this ultra-luxury premium quality product will witness an overwhelming response from industry contractors, real estate developers and individual home builders alike."

KAMO Hi-Sheen Interior Emulsion is an Ultra Luxury-Premium Emulsion which gives a mirror-like gloss finish and a sweet smell, high scrub resistance, best washability, superior adhesion & stain resistance. It is formulated with ultra-premium ingredients using advanced technology to provide unmatched durability, coverage and adhesion.

The new paint from the house of Kamdhenu Paints gives customers low maintenance wall due to features like tough washable property, high durability and cleanability. Moreover, its excellent flow makes sure that there is no brush mark on the wall after being painted.

(Kamdhenu Paints)