Huge investment scope in handmade carpet, other floor coverings sector: Textile ministry

There is a huge scope of investment in the handmade carpet and other floor coverings sector to set up units in India and discourage imports, the textiles ministry said on Thursday. The sector is highly labour-intensive and provides employment to over 20 lakh workers and artisans especially women directly or indirectly in the rural areas, it said in a statement.

"There is a huge scope of investment in this sector to set up units to produce carpets and other floor coverings in order to discourage imports and also fulfil domestic requirements," it said. The ministry is also organising an expo to attract global buyers.

Over 450 overseas carpet buyers are expected to attend India Carpet Expo in Varanasi, beginning from Friday. "The carpet industry has immense potential for growth both in production and exports," it said.

Ravi Capoor, textiles secretary, will inaugurate the expo, which is one of the largest handmade carpet fairs in Asia. It added that Indian handmade carpets have huge demand in global markets. It exports 85-90 per cent of its total carpet production.

Exports of handmade carpets and other floor coverings increased to USD 1.76 billion in 2018-19 from USD 1.71 billion in the previous fiscal. India is exporting its handmade carpets to more than 70 countries in the world, mainly to the US, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, France, Italy and Brazil. Recently, exports have also started to China.

Germany and other European countries were the traditional markets for export of Indian products followed by the US.

