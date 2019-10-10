CAG forwards audit report for 2018-19 to Raj govt

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has forwarded its audit report on the accounts of General and Social Sector to the Rajasthan government.

The report contains audit comments and observations on the accounts and transactions of the general and social sector of the state government undertakings during the financial year 2018-19, a release said.

The government will table the report in the state legislative assembly.

