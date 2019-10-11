Bayer G4A partners with Wellthy Therapeutics

Chronic disease management firm Wellthy Therapeutics on Friday said it has partnered with German life sciences group Bayer G4A to improve its product, regulatory and commercialisation capabilities and explore areas of collaboration. As part of the partnership, G4A team will work closely with Wellthy Therapeutics to improve its capabilities while exploring areas of collaboration, Wellthy Therapeutics said in a statement.

"We look forward to supporting the advancement of their patient centric, outcomes focused approach to care, and explore opportunities to collaborate," Bayer G4A Digital Health Global Head Eugene Borukhovich said. Advancements in digital therapeutics over the last few years have been enabling an integrated health approach for and with the patients, he added.

"We are humbled and excited to begin this journey with Bayer, to improve our product, strengthen our company and develop goes to market solutions that accelerate our journey to bring digital therapeutics to patients worldwide," Wellthy Therapeutics CEO and Co-Founder Abhishek Shah said. Wellthy Therapeutics is on a mission to inspire and enable millions of patients to prevent or manage their chronic condition, he added.

Bayer G4A collaborate with startups and healthcare technology companies that are developing innovative solutions in health and care.

