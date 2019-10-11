International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Infosys shares gain over 4 pc ahead of earnings

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-10-2019 16:00 IST
Infosys shares gain over 4 pc ahead of earnings

Image Credit: ANI

Infosys shares on Friday rose by over 4 per cent ahead of its September quarter earnings to be announced later in the day. The scrip gained 4.19 per cent to close at Rs 815.70 on the BSE. During the day, it rose 5.16 per cent to Rs 823.35.

On the NSE, it jumped 4 per cent to close at Rs 815. In terms of traded volume, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over two crore shares on the NSE.

IT major TCS was the first large firm to open the second quarter earnings season on Thursday. TCS posted 1.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,042 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Infosys TCS BSE NSE
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019