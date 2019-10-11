Infosys shares gain over 4 pc ahead of earnings

Infosys shares on Friday rose by over 4 per cent ahead of its September quarter earnings to be announced later in the day. The scrip gained 4.19 per cent to close at Rs 815.70 on the BSE. During the day, it rose 5.16 per cent to Rs 823.35.

On the NSE, it jumped 4 per cent to close at Rs 815. In terms of traded volume, 5.31 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over two crore shares on the NSE.

IT major TCS was the first large firm to open the second quarter earnings season on Thursday. TCS posted 1.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,042 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

