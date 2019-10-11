Nissan launches Datsun Go, Go+ with CVT technology

Automaker Nissan India on Friday said it has launched automatic version of Datsun GO and GO+ models at Rs 5.94 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). The company said the vehicles come with the CVT (continuously variable transmission) technology and deliveries of the models will commence at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country from Friday.

"In line with our mission of progressive mobility, we are introducing Nissan's proven CVT technology in Datsun GO and GO+ to cater to the demand of the customers looking for stress free drive experience," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement. The models also come with various features including 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto/Apple Car Play, enhanced crash performance with front and pedestrian protection reinforcement, side crash performance and roof reinforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)