Third Annual Convocation Ceremony Will be Celebrated in Apex Professional University

GUWAHATI, India, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Professional University (APU), Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh is holding its 3rd Convocation on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at its sprawling and lush green campus. The Convocation Ceremony marked APU's journey of student excellence and commitment towards employable and professional courses.

APU, Pasighat at present is running

1. School of Education & Social Sciences 2. School of Law & Juridical Sciences

3. School of Health & Allied Sciences 4. Institute of Research & Innovations

The ceremony will be graced by the presence of eminent personalities. Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Tapir Gao will be the Chief Guest. Shri (Er.) Taba Tedir, Minister of Education and Shri Alo Libang, Minister of Health and Family Welfare & Tribal Affairs will be the Guest of Honour. Hon'ble Founder Chancellor of APU, Pasighat, Acharya Dhanwant Singh, IIM Ahmedabad alumni will preside over the Convocation and Prof. (MAJ.) Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Apex Professional University, Pasighat will deliver the convocation address.

APU is very happy to announce that this year the university will be awarded 366 degrees in various disciplines beside giving Gold Medals to 6 toppers of programmes in the 3rd Convocation Ceremony'.

About Apex Professional University

Apex Professional University (APU) has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as a Statutory University under the public private partnership (PPP) scheme in accordance with the provisions contained in section 2(f) of University Grant Commission Act, 1956 and empowered to award degrees in terms of section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. APEX Professional University is also recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (COA) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for various Degree and Diploma Programs.

Apex Professional University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), ASSOCHAM and Quality Council of India. Forbes Magazine has recognized Apex Professional University (APU) as a "Great Indian Institute" and has been acknowledged as "Best Education Brand" by Economic Times. The University has initiated the process of its accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. IIK conducts courses in Indian System of Architecture (Vastu Shastra), Indian Metaphysical System (Shad Darshana) and Indian System of Healing (Siddha, Ayurveda & Yoga) that equips the students to address the issues of the present world in a rationalized manner.

