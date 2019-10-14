International Development News
Development News Edition
UK stocks ease as Brexit euphoria cools; Sophos soars

Reuters London
Updated: 14-10-2019 13:07 IST
Image Credit: pixbay.com

London-listed companies with exposure to the domestic economy retreated on Monday after last week's optimism around Brexit amid signs that more work was needed to sort out a deal, while cybersecurity firm Sophos soared 38% after a buyout offer. The FTSE 100 gave up 0.3% by 0710 GMT. The FTSE 250 shed 1.2%, handing back part of the more than 4% gain it had recorded in the previous session, which was its best in more than nine years.

Britain and the European Union said over the weekend that a lot more work would be needed to secure a Brexit agreement. Sophos Group surged to its highest in more than a year at 586.8 pence, after private equity firm Thoma Bravo said it would take the company private in a 583 pence per share deal.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
