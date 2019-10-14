DPIIT website and mobile application on IPRs launched

Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Guruprasad Mohapatra launched the website and mobile application [Learn to Protect, Secure and Maximize Your Innovation] on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) today in New Delhi. The website and app have been developed by Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM)-DPIIT in collaboration with Qualcomm and National Law University (NLU), Delhi.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary DPIIT said that it is an important project taken up by the Department as both the website and app will be very useful to the startup community which holds great promise for India and its economy. Startups are more tuned into investment and risk-taking but lack legal knowledge and today, when we are on the threshold of the fourth industrial revolution the interface between technology and law, is growing and therefore it is very essential that a specialized website and app is available to help startups with the IP process, added Secretary DPIIT.

The modules of this e-learning platform [L2Pro India IP e-learning Platform and the L2Pro India Mobile App] will aid and enable youth, innovators, entrepreneurs and small and medium industries (SMEs) in understanding IPRs for their ownership and protection, integrate IP into business models and obtain value for their R&D efforts. The L2Pro has been successfully implemented in Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France, benefiting immensely from close collaboration with respective IP organizations and public research institutions. The learning app has been customized for India in order to ensure that innovation which is fundamental to startups are protected, managed and commercialized.

The L2Pro India IP e-learning platform will have 11 modules for three different levels: Basic, Intermediate and Advanced. Each module comprises of e-text for understanding concepts, short animated videos of the concepts, links to additional resources on the subject and quizzes for assessment and grading the learner's knowledge and understanding of the subject. Learners will access the L2Pro IP e-learning platform through their desktop, laptop, mobile browser and mobile application (available on Android & iOS), and will be provided e-certificates by CIPAM-DPIIT and NLU Delhi and Qualcomm on successful completion of the e-learning modules.

For the launch of the website and mobile app Alex Rogers, Executive Vice President at Qualcomm, Prof. Ranbir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU, Delhi and other senior officials of DPIIT and CIPAM were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)