Brexit on October 31 a 'priority' for British government: Queen

PTI London
Updated: 14-10-2019 16:38 IST
London, Oct 14 (AFP) Britain is still aiming for Brexit at the end of the month, Queen Elizabeth II said on Monday, as she set out the executive's legislative programme for a new parliamentary session.

"My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on October 31," she told lawmakers, as last-minute talks continued in Brussels to secure a divorce deal. (AFP) AMS

