Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 800-4100, Brinjal 800-2400, Tomato180-3600, Bitter Gourd 1200-4100, Bottle Gourd 600-2100, AshGourd 600-800, Green Chilly 800-3000, Banana Green 1000-5000,Beans 700-6000, Green Ginger 1300-9400, Carrot 1100-4100,Cabbage 300-2100, Ladies Finger 800-3100, Snakegourd 300-2300,Beetroot 200-3100, Cucumbar 350-4900, Ridgeguard 800-3100,Raddish 600-2000, Capsicum 1800-3600, Drumstick 1333-5000,Sweet Pumpkin 187-900, Knool Khol 1000-2200, Lime 500-4800

