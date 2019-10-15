This festive season, exploring North-East tops Indian travellers' bucket list: Survey

Exploring North East is on top of Indian travellers' bucket list this festive season, a new survey has revealed. According to the study by online travel portal Yatra.com, 25 per cent of their 5,000 respondents said they preferred to travel across the north-eastern states of the country, over visiting conventional holiday destinations like Goa, Andamans and Himachal Pradesh.

The study also observed an increased interest in travelling to domestic destinations instead of international ones. "This time, there is a growing demand for short haul trips to domestic destinations as a preferred choice for over 40 per cent of individuals when asked to choose between international, religious destinations or hometown," the survey noted.

Some popular choices include Kerala, Delhi and Rajasthan. "Over the last couple of years, we have witnessed a good mix of travellers choosing to visit their hometown or opting for a short trip to various destinations during festive breaks.

"The trend for short trips of 3-5 days has picked up, wherein travellers look for a budget trip, inclusive of activities such as sightseeing and shopping," said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com. Those choosing to go international, prefer locations like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Bali, Europe, Maldives, and the USA among other.

