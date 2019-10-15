UNISOC unveils new chipset to strengthen 4G portfolio

Mobile chipset maker UNISOC on Tuesday launched a new chipset - TIGER T117 - that is designed for 4G feature phones as it looks to strengthen its 4G solutions. "By providing innovative technology, we hope to maximise value for our customers (telecom players and handset makers). With TIGER T117, we are strengthening our 4G portfolio to meet different user expectations. In the future, by leveraging this advantage, we look forward to help operators reduce operating costs evolve towards the next generation of mobile technology and provide consumers with better services and experiences," Eric Zhou, Executive Vice President of UNISOC told reporters at the India Mobile Congress 2019.

The specialised SoC platform - TIGER T117 - for 4G feature phones supports LTE/WCDMA/GSM networks, consumes low power, supports VoLTE HD voice calls and provides high-definition voice call quality. It also offers dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) technologies allowing users to use two SIMs, as the best solution for switching from 2G or 3G to 4G networks. UNISOC has worked with Indian telecom major Reliance Jio in the past for powering the latter's 4G feature phones.

Zhou said mobile broadband userbase is expected to grow manifold globally and 1.9 billion new mobile broadband users are expected to be added by 2025. Of these, about 1.1 billion are estimated to come onboard from Asia Pacific region alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)