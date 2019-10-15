MP cabinet gives nod to policies for start-ups, tourism

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a slew of policies to encourage start-ups and the tourism sector in the state. The cabinet gave its nod for the Madhya Pradesh Start-up Policy, to be implemented from April 1, 2020, Minister for Public Relations P C Sharma said.

Under the policy, more facilities will be provided to start-ups, he said. The cabinet also approved the Madhya Pradesh MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Development Policy, 2019.

It contemplates special concessions for select sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles and powerlooms, and additional grants to the units run by women, SC (scheduled caste) and ST (scheduled tribe) entrepreneurs, the minister said. The policy to encourage home-stays and increase overall accommodation facilities for domestic and international tourists too was approved.

The cabinet also endorsed the proposal to withdraw 72.77 hectares of land reserved for investors from Japan and Southeast Asian countries at Pithampur near Indore..

