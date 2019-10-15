Whale Cloud targets order book of $100 mn in India next year

Alibaba group software firm Whale Cloud on Tuesday said it is targeting to have an order book of around USD 100 million by the end of next year in India. The company provides operational and billing software to telecom companies and is now expanding to provide solution to other business verticals as well, Whale Cloud CEO for South Asia Davy Chen told reporters here.

"We have target to double our global revenue by 2020. In India, we are targeting to have order book of USD 100 millon. The revenues will come gradually," Chen said. Whale Cloud recorded a revenue of USD 500 million in 2018, he said.

The company is currently providing software solution to BSNL and Vodafone Idea. "We expect growth in business to come from expansion in new verticals like banking and finance , retail etc," Chen said.

