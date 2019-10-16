Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1805 hours:

FES47 IMF-LD INDIA-ECONOMIST Important for India to keep fiscal deficit in check: IMF chief economist

Washington: It is important for India to keep fiscal deficit in check, even though its revenue projections look optimistic, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath has said.

DCM8 BIZ-CEA-ECONOMY Fundamentals of economy 'very very strong': CEA Subramanian

New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian on Wednesday called upon the industry to start making investments, stressing that the fundamentals of the economy are "very very strong".

DCM34 BIZ-INDIA-FUEL-DEMAND India's fuel demand dips to lowest in over two years

New Delhi: India's fuel demand slipped to its lowest in over two years in September after a fall in diesel and industrial fuel consumption negated the rise in petrol and LPG consumption.

BCM11 BIZ-PMC-ADMINISTRATOR PMC Bank assures to protect depositors interest; meets RBI

Mumbai: Amid instances of deaths and also a suicide, of depositors, troubled PMC Bank's administrator met RBI brass including Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday.

DEL39 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee pares initial losses; settle 11 paise up at 71.43 against USD

Mumbai: The rupee recovered from initial losses to settle 11 paise higher at 71.43 against the US currency on Wednesday, tracking gains in domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices.

DEL29 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets extend winning run to 4th day; finance, energy stocks shine

Mumbai: Benchmark indices closed with gains for the fourth session on the trot on Wednesday, propped up by finance, energy and IT stocks, as investors wagered on an upbeat earnings season amid mixed global cues.

DCM35 BIZ-LD BAJAJ-CHETAK Bajaj's iconic Chetak makes a comeback in electric avatar

New Delhi: Iconic scooter brand of yesteryears, Chetak is making a comeback in an electric avatar with Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announcing that it will sell electric scooters under the label as a premium offering.

