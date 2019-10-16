Marriott looks to open 20 more hotels in India by 2020-end

Global hospitality major Marriott International on Wednesday said it is looking to open around 20 more hotels in India by the end of 2020 as part of its expansion plans in the country. The company currently has 120 hotels across India under 16 brands, including its latest addition, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune.

"We will get closer to 140 hotels in India by end of 2020. Typically we open between 15 to 30 hotels every year," Marriott International, South Asia Senior Vice President Neeraj Govil told PTI. The hotels will be a mix of brands in the company's portfolio, he added.

Govil was speaking after the launch of The Ritz-Carlton in Pune, a 198-room property, and the second hotel under the brand in India. "We are launching our second Ritz-Carlton hotel in India in Pune. It is 99th hotel under the brand in the world," Govil said.

Asked about the business model the company follows in India, he said: "We follow the management agreement and franchise agreement. It is a model we follow globally and in India." Most of the hotels that are under development will be under the management model but the company will also continue to expand in the franchise side as well, he added.

US-based Marriott International Inc encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands in 132 countries and territories.

