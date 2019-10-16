Adani Wilmar launches ready-to-cook 'Khichdi'

Adani Wilmar has launched "country's first" ready-to-cook Khichdi with three varieties in the city and is looking at Rs 300 crore sales in the next 3-4 years from the new product, a top company official said. The company has introduced 'Khichdi', a common preparation made of rice and pulses, in a packaged ready-to- cook format under its flagship brand 'Fortune', the official said.

"West Bengal is an important market for us and that is why, we have chosen to launch Fortune Khichdi from here. We are looking at Rs 300 crore sales in the next 3-4 years from Khichdi itself," Adani Wilmar's marketing head Ajay Motwani said. The market for ready-to-cook is worth Rs 1,000 crore and has been growing strong, he said.

The Rs 28,000 company has brought the new product in three varieties including the Bengali Khichdi, for which it has used 'Gobinda Bhog' rice and roasted moong dal, he said, adding that for Punjabi and Gujrati varieties, it has used their local rice. Adani Wilmar proposes to introduce more variants and some more innovations will also be done, Motwani said.

He said the company does not propose to foray into ready-to-eat segment, though it is about Rs 4,000 crore market and of which 50 per cent is exported. The company has also no plan at present to foray into the instant noodles segment, he said.

Adani Wilmar, which is in the commodities, was attempting to enter high margin segment within the consumer food category and planning to introduce few more products, he said..

