Movie hall chain Inox on Wednesday said it has invested Rs 60-crore to build an 11-screen facility in suburban Mumbai.

The facility in Malad can accommodate 6,000 people a day and play content in 6 movie formats, which is the first for any multiplex in the world, an official statement said.

