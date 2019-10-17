PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Logistics groups United Parcel Service, DFDS A/S and Biocair, have won health department tenders worth a total of 25 million pounds to provide an express freight service, with a remit to deliver drugs and medical products to the United Kingdom within two days in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the country's government announced on Wednesday. The European Commission on Wednesday said it is taking a look at antitrust concerns involving Apple Pay, the digital payment tool for Apple's iPhones.

Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday said the government has taken the first step towards nationalising the Northern rail franchise, a move that will bring a second train operator back under state control. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

