Never Before Payment Offer at Rustomjee Urbania

Rustomjee announces a special festive offer for its 2BHK homes in Azziano L and D Towers, which are a part of the award-winning Rustomjee Urbania township. The apartments which start at Rs 1.09 crore (plus taxes) have a unique payment option, which is available on limited inventory. Home buyers who book their home before 31st of October 2019, can make payment in four easy and relaxed tranches of 25% each year starting from January 2020 (registration) and culminating in January 2023. The possession is expected between January to April 2023.

Other than this amazing payment option (25x4), there is a lot to be said for the Azziano's D and L towers. They are the tallest towers in Rustomjee Urbania and probably some of the tallest in Thane, Majiwada. The 48 storey towers have 41 habitable floors. The Vaastu compliant homes come in three variants - the flats in the L Wing have 713 sqft of usable area and those in the D Wing have 811sqft usable area and 746sqft usable area.

The L and D Tower residents will also enjoy 32 fabulous amenities at the podium level of Azziano. Specifically planned considering the entertainment and fitness needs of every member of the family, the amenities include the gymnasium, mini-golf, indoor play area, alfresco dining, mini theatre, business centre, box cricket, basketball and senior citizen's relaxation area among others.

Besides, the residents of the D and L tower will also be privy to all the facilities of the 100+ acre award-winning township. These include the international school and retail facilities which cater to all the needs and requirements of the residents in terms of groceries, grooming, fashion, stationery and even medical.

According to Mr. Percy S. Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, "Rustomjee Urbania, and the Azziano group of towers, in particular, is the perfect example of how we thoughtfully design spaces for families to spend quality time when we plan our projects. The township is already home to 3300 families who enjoy the experience of community life here. Children get the freedom to explore the open green environs and enthusiastically participate in the activities, events and workshops that are planned on a regular basis. The D and L Towers are another testament to quality construction that Rustomjee is renowned for. The festive offer of the 25x4 payment plan has been designed to enable home buyers to plan their finances in a relaxed phase-wise manner."

