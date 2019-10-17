Meet the future at Asia Agri-tech Expo & Forum 2019

Asia Agri-tech Expo & Forum is co-located with Livestock Taiwan Expo & Forum and Aquaculture Taiwan Expo & Forum and together they form Asia's leading event for manufacturing technologies and comprehensive solutions for the agriculture, livestock and aquaculture industry. There will be 300 suppliers hailing from 25 countries showcasing the latest products onsite.

One of the exhibitors, Everscience Technology, will present plastic wraps produced by their advanced 'The PerfoTec Laser System' that doubles the shelf-life of vegetables, flowers and fruits; whereas, Hua Wang will showcase their high-strength, high-efficiency and high-stability greenhouse technology which incorporates an advanced environmental control system that allow customers to remotely monitor their greenhouses. Moreover, Haarslev will introduce their cutting-edge and customized solutions for the rendering industry. Eu-Top Corporation will debut an innovative organic farming film that protects against pests and weed without using pesticides or herbicides.

The satellite event contains 55 conference sessions and an international forum, 'Innovative Cross-sectoral Linkage for Circular Agriculture'. The forum speakers are in conjunction with the Netherlands, Denmark, and Taiwan. Additionally, agritech, livestock and aquaculture seminars will cover the subjects of artificial intelligence and the internet of things (AI & IoT) in sustainable and eco-friendly methods.

The Buyer Incentive Programme will provide two-night free accommodation for qualified overseas buyers. The organizer, Informa Markets, is also gearing up to take preventive measures with the installation of disinfection sprays at the entrance of the exhibition hall, as well as prior notification of ASF guide suggestions to international visitors before traveling to Taiwan.

