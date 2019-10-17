Namaste America Welcomes US Consul General, Mumbai, David J. Ranz

Atul Nishar, President, Namaste America hosted a reception, to meet and greet, the newly appointed U.S. Consul General, Mumbai, David Ranz in Mumbai. This event was Co-chaired by Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman, Wockhardt Group.

Reliance Industries was the presenting supporter of the event. The multi-faceted Bollywood actor, Neha Dhupia looks gorgeous in an Aza outfit charmed the guests with her effervescence presence.

Foot tapping music and a delectable selection of cuisine added to the evening. This event was a very exclusive and high profile one which was attended by guests comprising of the crème de la crème of Mumbai, Industrialists, Business leaders, Expatriates, Consular corps, Heads of US corporations, US consulate officials and Media personalities.

Seen exchanging pleasantries were Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Alka Nishar, Rajyalakshmi Rao, Luv Ranjan, Jennifer Larson, Arti & Kailash Surendranath, Smita Jaykar, Nisha Jamwal, Sohrab Godrej, Sandhya Shetty, Omar Qureshi , Ayaz Memon, and Pradeep Udhas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)