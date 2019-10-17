NTPC plans to raise USD 100 mn from international markets

State-run power producer NTPC on Thursday said it plans to raise USD 100 million (around Rs 711 crore) from international markets to finance its capital expenditure. The plan also includes a green shoe option of up to USD 300 million (about Rs 2,135 crore), NTPC said in a statement.

NTPC Ltd is planning to raise funds by way of a term loan from the international markets to finance its capital expenditure, it said. It said the company plans to raise "JPY (Japanese Yen) currency equivalent to USD 100 million plus green shoe option of up to USD 300 million."

The proceeds will be used for setting up coal-fired stations using ultra super-critical technology or coal-fired stations having emissions less than 750 gram of CO2/kWh. The amount will also be used for installing FGD (flue-gas desulphurisation) -- sulphur dioxide-reducing technology -- in existing operating power plants which are not ultra super critical, and at non-coal fired stations.

"It will also be used for repayment of rupee loans availed domestically for capital expenditure of aforementioned projects, to the extent, the same is in compliance with end-use or other requirements stipulated under applicable law," NTPC said.

