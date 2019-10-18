MoU Signed Between Apex Professional University and National Institute of Unani Medicine

Apex Professional University (APU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) currently with the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM). APU was represented by Mr. V S Moray, Registrar APU and NIUM is represented by Prof. Abdul Wadud, Director NIUM. NIUM is synonymous with offering training and research in the field of Unani Medicine.

The terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) is aligned towards having excellent educational research and training in the arena of Unani Medicine.

As per the statement made by Dr. Kanwal Singh, Pro-Chancellor, APU, "The memorandum revolves around undertaking methodical research, conducting seminars, conferences, webinars, workshops having a logical approach." It also stimulates mutual exchange of skills/programs for the research scholars, faculty and students.

Faculty members, research scholars, subject matter specialists of both bodies will have a golden opportunity to upgrade their skills and impart good knowledge. According to Prof. Abdul Wadud, "Targeting the socio-economic weaker groups, by providing quality checkups and health camps is the key." The document stressed on offering cooperation between APU and NIUM, in the core areas like dedicated research, workshops, staff training, seminars, facility planning for practical training, in a reliable manner.

