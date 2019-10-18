mjunction to conduct e-auction of raw lignite for NLC

B2B e-commerce major mjunction services limited on Friday said it has been appointed to conduct e-auction of raw lignite and minor minerals for NLC India Limited. The e-commerce firm will carry out e-auction of raw lignite and minor minerals from mines of the erstwhile Neyveli Lignite in Tamil Nadu, the company said in a statement.

The white and other clay from NLC India's mines at Barsingsar in Rajasthan will also auctioned by the company. The 'Navratna' PSU, NLC India Limited, has the vast reserves of raw lignite in the country, ensuring uninterrupted supply of the resource to its consumers across various sectors.

The company sells the resource only through e-auction. The online platform of mjunction will help the state- run company to connect with various buyers, and facilitate e- selling of raw lignite in a "fair and convenient manner", the statement said.

Raw lignite is a new addition to the repertoire of metals and minerals that mjunction sells through its various e-platforms..

