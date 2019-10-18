PaperVideo - India's first digital classroom launched

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing the structural fundamentals of a classroom through the wide reach of digital technology, PaperVideo - India's first digital classroom for supplementary learning, has launched its Math curriculum for Grades eight to 12. PaperVideo's digital classroom, which is free for all students, offers a comprehensive and holistic Math program congruent with CBSE, ICSE, HSC, SSC and all State Education Boards of India.

Research has stated that the lack of quality teachers and curriculum are the primary reasons why India consistently ranks low in all global education indexes. The Annual Status of Education Report for 2018 mentions that 61 per cent of Indian eight graders struggle with simple Math. Another shocking observation made by the researchers suggests that only 26.6 per cent of eighth-grade students are fluent in subtraction - a fundamental arithmetical function.

"The education sector has a critical role to play in driving economic and social development in the country. Lack of access to 'quality education' has been a persistent barrier for students beyond metro cities. Through PaperVideo we want to bridge this gap and bring academic resources to those who need it", said Chirag Arya - Founder, PaperVideo. "It is disheartening to see that while current students' environment is completely different from the environment we grew up in, the teaching methods are the same. At PaperVideo, we have re-imagined the classroom from a student's perspective. Our team of experienced educators, designers and programmers have built a uniquely comprehensive online platform that enables the transformation from teacher-led to student-centred, competency-based learning", added Chirag.

PaperVideo has married technology, content, and design to completely recreate a digital classroom from a student's perspective. Just like in traditional classrooms, 'live' teacher-led online classes are at the heart of PaperVideo's program. The maths curriculum has been developed after two years of intensive research, discussions, and workshops, to deliver comprehensive and holistic instruction in the subject.

Academic books have been recreated from scratch to develop artistically designed 'Digital Books' that are appealing and instructive to the students. These aesthetically designed Digital books help students to visualise each concept, making it easier to understand and retain difficult concepts. PaperVideo's Math curriculum provides digital books, video lectures, 10,000 plus homework, and tests questions, strategy-based video explanations, 3000 plus flashcards, reminders, to-do lists and much more.

The unique curriculum is based on a structured and time-tested learning method which helps students to harness his/her optimum potential, resulting in a high-quality personalised learning arena for students with the best educators in the field. PaperVideo's 'Skill Engine' understands and tracks every student's progress throughout their journey. Every online class, homework or test map the student's strengths and weaknesses and provides personalised learning paths, online classes, and tests for each student.

The company's mission is to use innovation and technology to provide a holistic educational program for every student in India. Going forward, the company plans to add more subjects taught in the Indian K-12 school system, competitive exams like IIT JEE, CAT, GRE, etc., and provide skilled and professional development courses like digital marketing, machine learning among others. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

