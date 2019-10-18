Adani awards AUD 100 mn rail contract to Martinus Rail in Australia

The Adani Group on Friday said it has awarded a rail contract worth over AUD 100 million to Australia-based Martinus Rail, as part of efforts to boost infrastructure to support its mining services. Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said that contracts worth over 450 million Australian dollars (AUD) had already been awarded on the Carmichael Project, the majority to regional Queensland areas.

The contractor will base itself out of Adani's newly opened Rockhampton Business Centre, ensuring Rockhampton businesses and people will be in prime position to participate in the contract delivery, the company said in a statement. "We have always promised Queenslanders that we will deliver jobs and economic benefits for the regions, and it's a great feeling that we are now able to convert the promises into actions that are producing outcomes for regional communities," Dow said.

"Since receiving our approvals we have not wasted a moment. Construction on the Carmichael mine and rail Project is well and truly underway on site, and our big contracts are now also lined up as we ramp up activity," he said. Martinus Rail Managing Director Treaven Martinus said, "Adani’s commitments to regional jobs for Queensland is a good fit for our business, and we're pleased to partner with a company like Adani that understands the importance of supporting regional communities, while also upholding the highest standards of project delivery across environmental and safety conditions."

He further said that Martinus Rail is a proud Australian-founded and operated company and it has always been highly focused on ensuring the work it delivers is resourced through regional areas that need it the most. Adani Mining CEO added, "We now have our mining services contractor and one of our earthworks contractors for the rail project in place based in Rockhampton. Martinus Rail will be our rail laying construction contractor also in based in Rockhampton, initial rail camp provision will be based in Collinsville, earthworks and civil works is coming from Townsville, fuel supply is from Townsville, telecommunications is from Mackay, and many other regional businesses across regional Queensland also have a piece of the pie".

