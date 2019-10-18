International Development News
Processed milk in India does not meet quality, safety norms: FSSAI study

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 18-10-2019 15:14 IST
Processed milk in India does not meet quality, safety norms: FSSAI study

Not only raw milk but even processed milk, including that of major brands, have failed to meet the prescribed quality and safety standards, food regulator FSSAI said in a study. Releasing the study here on Friday, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO Pawan Agarwal said more than adulteration, contamination was a serious problem as substances such as Aflatoxin-M1, antibiotics and pesticides were found more in the processed milk samples.

To check this, the regulator has directed the organised dairy sector to strictly complying with the quality norms and put in place 'testing and inspection' at entire value chain by January 1, 2020, he added. The FSSAI study collected total 6,432 milk samples from 1,103 towns and cities between May and October 2018 in all states and union territories. The milk samples were collected from both the organised and unorganised sectors.

COUNTRY : India
