Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, has enough strategic reserves of the grain to cover its consumption needs until February, the Supply Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The state's grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 405,000 tonnes of wheat at its last purchase tender on Oct. 16.

