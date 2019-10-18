International Development News
South Africa looks to procure new power urgently to address outages

Updated: 18-10-2019 16:00 IST
The South African government is working on a request for information (RFI) for power supply options that could come online quickly to help address power cuts, acting deputy director-general for energy planning Thabang Audat said on Friday.

Audat added that based on the assumptions contained in the country's energy plan published on Friday, the idea was that South Africa would procure more renewable energy as part of a fifth bidding round next year.

COUNTRY : South Africa
