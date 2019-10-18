Indoco's CRO division clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Friday said its clinical research organisation AnaCipher has successfully cleared the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with zero observations. The inspection by the US health regulator was held from October 14 to 18, 2019, Indoco Remedies said in a BSE filing.

"This achievement is for the fifth time in a row and confirms the capabilities of our team at the CRO for maintaining highest quality standards and excellence in servicing our clients," Indoco Remedies MD Aditi Kare Panandikar said. AnaCipher conducts bio-equivalence and bio-availability studies at its facility in Hyderabad.

Shares of Indoco Remedies closed at Rs 153.30 per scrip on BSE, up 6.20 per cent from its previous close.

