Jio Q2 net profit up 45.4% at Rs 990 crore

Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday posted a 45.4 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 990 crore for the second quarter of 2019-20 fiscal driven by growth in its subscriber base. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 681 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Jio paid a net interconnection usage charge of Rs 652 crore during July-September 2019 for outgoing calls made on networks of its competitors. The company recently announced that it will charge its users 6 paise per minute for every outgoing call on the network of its competitors. The operating revenue of the company increased by 33.7 per cent to Rs 12,354 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 9,240 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

"Jio crossed the 350 million subscriber mark to remain the world's fastest-growing digital services company, and we are still adding more than 10 million new customers every month. Jio is not only India's largest telecom enterprise in terms of subscribers and revenues but has also become the Digital Gateway of India," Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said in a statement. The company reported the average revenue per user of Rs 120 - a dip of Rs 2 compared to the previous quarter. The decline, however, was offset by growth in the subscriber base.

Jio's subscriber base rose to 35.52 crore at the end of September 2019 from 33.13 crore at end-June 2019. The company recorded a 56 per cent increase in data usage by users to 1,202 crore GB and voice calls by 52.2 per cent to 81,262 crore minutes on YoY basis.

Reliance Jio head of strategy Anshuman Thakur said that the company paid Rs 652 crore at the rate of 6 paise per minute for every outgoing call on rivals' network. "If you adjust for the missed calls, there is traffic symmetry. In last three years, Jio paid Rs 13,500 crore net for the IUC. Subscriber addition is helping the traffic. There be a benefit on margins in the third quarter because of 6 paisa IUC (being charged by Jio to customers)," Thakur said.

He said that Jio has no plans to increase tariff and if the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India removes the IUC in final order then the company will also withdraw additional charges being levied on customers. Telecom regulator Trai in 2017 had slashed the so-called interconnect usage charge (IUC) to 6 paise per minute from 14 paise and had said this regime would end by January 2020. But it has now floated a consultation paper to review whether the regime timeline needs to be extended.

RIL Joint Chief Financial Officer V Srikanth said that Jio incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore and gross debt on the telecom firm stood at Rs 84,000 crore at the end of the reported quarter.

