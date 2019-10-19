GrabOn Announces #BachatWaliDiwali Season 5 Powered By UberEATS, Medlife, Mi-Pay, and Tata CLiQ

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)

GrabOn has launched the biggest carnival for this festive season with the 6-day long online gaming spree to help the customers win exciting vouchers and gift hampers.

Diwali is just around the corner and the festive splurge has already begun! To help their customers save big on their Diwali shopping, GrabOn, the market leader in the couponing space, is back with Bachat Wali Diwali Season 5.

Bachat Wali Diwali 2019 is sponsored by UberEats and Co-sponsored by Klook and Medlife. This is the 3rd season, the event is being co-sponsored by Medlife. For these 6 days of “dhamakedaar fun”, GrabOn has onboarded ResellerClub as their In-game sponsor. The company partnered with Mi-Pay as their Outreach Partner. GrabOn has tied up with Tata CLiQ, EaseMyTrip (sponsored couple’s trip), Lavie, and other top players as the Gifting Partners for the event.

Having experienced a streak of successful events in the last few years, GrabOn has come up with even more engaging games during the ‘Bachat Wali Diwali Season 5’. Customers can play interactive games like Wheel of Luck, Boli Lagao, Spot The Patakha and participate in the Mega Lucky Draw. The prizes for the games include Televisions, travel packages, surprise goodies, and exclusive gift vouchers.

The 6-days long mega contest will run from 18th October 2019 to 23rd October 2019. Users can participate in the games with prizes worth Rs. 25 lakhs up for grabs. With an event as interesting as Bachat Wali Diwali, the company aims to increase its customer base and continue providing great discounts to help shoppers ‘Save on Everything’.

According to Ashok Reddy, CEO, GrabOn, “Our aim is to bring the best deals and offers to our customer’s table. Bachat Wali Diwali is an ultimate chance for the shopping community to save big during the festival of lights with coupons and discounts like never before. We have partnered with some of the best brands to make the festive season even more cheerful for the customers.”

About GrabOn

GrabOn, a Hyderabad based startup, is India’s #1 Coupons & Deals marketplace. The company aims at providing the best coupons, offers, and deals to the online shopper, helping them “Save on Everything”. With their Gift card segment, GrabOn provides an array of personal and corporate gifting options to choose from.

Image: prizes worth up to Rs. 25 Lakhs and assured gifts on every email subscription

