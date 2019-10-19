Post Graduate Govt college celebrates star-studded alumni reunion

Chandigarh, [India] Oct 19, (ANI/NewsVoir): PG Government College, Chandigarh celebrated the fifth Delhi Chapter Alumni meet, at Magnolias Club, Gurugram. The evening felicitated some stalwarts as Alumni's 'Pride of India'. Vineet Nanda, Maninder Bains, Navneet Soni, Sukhjit Dhiman, Jagseer Mann, and Gulshan Rai- have been a stellar force in organizing these meets for years.

"Our Alumni's got the who's who in every industry, sectors including the government. What gratifies us is the overwhelming response we get for getting together every year, by the alumnus," said Nanda, President, Delhi Chapter of the Alumni Association. With his national exposure, Vineet is known as a game-changer in real estate. Currently, he's President, Ready to move-in Residences at M3M India. Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha and senior advocate of Supreme Court KTS Tulsi gave away the Alumni's Pride of India Award to Vineet Nanda. Giving the citation for Nanda, Sukhjit Dhiman, General Secretary, Alumni Association said, "Vineet is a leading expert in the field of real estate with his pan India experience and is a firm believer in results with ethics. He believes that never does anything without documenting it as verbal words have any relevance."

"Feels fabulous" was the unanimous response from the distinguished Alumni like KTS Tulsi, MP, AS Dulat, Former Chief, RAW, Jawahar Lal Sarin, IAS, Raj Liberhan, Former Director IHC, KP Singh, IAS, Sudhir Dhingra and a host of senior Armed Forces Officers and accomplished leaders. Navneet Soni IRS and Junior Secretary in Ministry of Culture and Member Secretary of the National Monuments Authority at the government of India took everyone down the memory lane of their college days. His special Shayari in Hindi added flavor to the entire evening.

Maninder Bains Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Assam and also the President of the Alumni Association also addressed and apprised the gathering of the various initiatives being taken by the Alumni Association. Gulshan Rai, Arjuna awardee was also conferred with the Alumni Pride of India Award as was Sudhir Dhingra, Founder, and owner of Orient Craft. Dhingra said, "We should mentor the younger generation of our institute which would help them in creating a brighter future. People who have been taught in this institute and have grown in the various fields of work should mentor the present students and share their work-life experiences with these them."

AS Dulat, Former Chief, RAW said, "I have really fond memories of my college as I have learned a lot from my mentors in the institute which helped a lot in my professional career. Not only that, I am very grateful that this institute has contributed to my personal space as well because I found my life partner here." It was a splendid evening and the alumni thoroughly enjoyed it.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)