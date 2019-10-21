Ujjivan Financial Services Q2 profit doubles to Rs 93 cr

Ujjivan Financial Services on Monday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had registered a profit of Rs 44.3 crore in July-September 2018-19.

Total income increased 55 per cent to Rs 710 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 459.04 crore in the year-ago period, Ujjivan Financial Services said in a release. The company's subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has filed its DRHP with SEBI in August 2019 and is committed to complying with the listing condition within the stipulated timelines, it said.

