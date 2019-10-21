Goyal to attend Indo-Swedish Joint Commission in Stockholm

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation in Stockholm on October 23, an official statement said.

There is significant potential for enhancing bilateral collaboration in key areas like green technologies, renewable energy, smart infrastructure, healthcare and defence, it said. The main items of Indian exports to Sweden are articles of apparel, clothing accessories, textiles yarn, fabrics, manufactures of metals, road vehicles, general industrial machinery and equipment.

