Prime Minister talked about steps taken to ensure Ease of Doing Business like the reduction of corporate tax and labor reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 21-10-2019 21:02 IST
PM Modi appreciates USISPF members for reposing faith in Indian Economy

The Delegation expressed faith in the vision of the Prime Minister for the country and said that the next five years of India will define the next twenty-five years of the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The members of the US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi today. The delegation was led by Chairman, USISPF, Mr. John Chambers.

The Prime Minister appreciated the delegation for reposing faith in the Indian Economy. He mentioned the evolving start-up ecosystem in the country, highlighting the entrepreneurial risk-taking capacity of India's youth. He also outlined the steps taken by the Government including Atal Tinkering Labs and conducting Hackathons to boost innovation potential and solve problems using technology.

Prime Minister talked about steps taken to ensure Ease of Doing Business like the reduction of corporate tax and labor reforms. He also outlined that the target of the government is ensuring Ease of Living. He said that the unique strength of India is the availability of three Ds - democracy, demography and 'dimaag'.

The Delegation expressed faith in the vision of the Prime Minister for the country and said that the next five years of India will define the next twenty-five years of the world.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
