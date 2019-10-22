St. Mark's Hotel - A Boutique Luxury Hotel in the Heart of Bangalore - Uses Simplotel to Overhaul Their E-commerce

Simplotel, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Technology company offering state-of-the-art e-commerce solution (website and booking engine) for hotels and resorts, today announced that it is proud to count St. Mark's Hotel - A Boutique Luxury Hotel in Bangalore - as one of its newest customers. Within a few months of using Simplotel, the number of room nights booked directly on www.stmarkshotel.com has increased five-fold.

Hotels, especially boutique luxury hotels, are always interested in driving more direct bookings through their brand website. St. Mark's is one of the best-known boutique hotels located right in the heart of Bangalore and caters to customers from across the world. They were very interested in achieving a higher slice of room-night bookings through their brand website and chose Simplotel to help drive that objective.

Simplotel offers e-commerce solution, state-of-the-art website and booking engine, to over 2,000 hotels across 16 countries. Simplotel's solutions provide independent hotels and resorts with online travel agency or OTA like technology at an affordable price.

"Today over 80% of customers are searching for hotels and deciding where they want to stay online and we are committed to growing direct bookings through our brand website,' said Gautam Dadlani, Managing Director of St. Mark's Hotel. "Driving room nights through brand.com requires superior technology which we found in Simplotel. We simply love the Simplotel's technology, support and confidence, and are happy with the jump in room nights that we have seen through our brand site."

Tarun Goyal, Founder and CEO of Simplotel commented - "We love working with St. Mark's hotel - their team completely understands the importance of driving business through direct online channel and achieving a superior customer experience. It is very satisfying to see Simplotel's technology deliver higher than expected business results for them."

