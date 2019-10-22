Second edition of Apple’s ‘Best Business Podcast' launched

Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), the strategic investment arm of the Germany based Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, launched the second season of its acclaimed Podcast - 'Building It Up with Bertelsmann' – India's first growth focused podcast. Ankur Warikoo (Co-founder & CEO at nearbuy.com) hosts industry leaders and stalwarts of the startup ecosystem in candid and honest conversations about their experiences, learnings, failures and feats through the journey of their startup.

The podcast offers a microscopic view of how the businesses are scaled, how some mistakes are an inherent part of the journey, what frameworks are applicable and lots more. It is a must listen for anyone associated with the startup ecosystem or pursuing critical decision-making roles in an organization. BoringBrands, a new-age communications agency, is the exclusive outreach partner for 'Building It Up with Bertelsmann' Podcast. Apple recognized the first season of Building It Up with Bertelsmann as the 'India's Best Business Podcast of 2018', with a reach of more than 2.5 million. The second season continues to project the company's vision of investing in innovative new-age companies with a winning potential. This season's first episode features Anand Jain (Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of CleverTap), who talks about 'Building a successful global SAAS business and pricing it right'. Anand delves deep into the strategies of building a global SaaS platform from India, monetising the product and unit economics, need to expand globally and the importance of collaboration, among others.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director at Bertelsmann Investments India said "We are deeply humbled by the overwhelming response to Season 1 of the Podcast. In this second season, we will feature many more national and international icons of the startup community and share insights on building scalable high-growth businesses. In an effort to make this season even bigger, we have also launched a video version of the Podcast episodes."

(With inputs from Bertelsmann India Investments)