Brilloca, makers of iconic brand Hindware, has forayed into premium tiles segment with brand NEOM. The company is looking at the growing premium and super premium tiles market and aims to have Rs 100 crore business from NEOM in next 12 months.

The brand has a network of 300 trade partners and retailers pan India to offer its premium brand experience through 300 partners in the first year to gain market traction.

Pallavi Shroff appointed as additional director on PVR Board * Pallavi Shroff, managing partner of leading law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co has been appointed as an additional director on the board of the leading cinema exhibitor PVR Ltd.

"The board of directors of the company on October 22 has appointed Pallavi Shroff as an additional director with the designation of independent director on the board of the company," PVR said in a regulatory filing.

Ayushmann Khurrana invests in The Man Company

* Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has invested in the startup firm Helios Lifestyle, which owns men’s premium grooming products brand The Man Company (TMC). The startup said this investment is part of a strategic partnership that will also see Ayushmann as the company’s brand ambassador.

“Our first campaign featuring Ayushmann is going live today,” said Hitesh Dhingra, Founder and CEO of Helios Lifestyle Private Limited, the parent company of the brand. “His support and presence as the face of The Man Company will no doubt help further consolidate our category leadership in the Indian market." PTI KRH SHW SHW

