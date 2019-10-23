TMT Finance Africa 2019 investing in digital infrastructure

TMT Finance (TMTFinance.com) Africa 2019, returns to London on November 28, 2019, with a renewed agenda, investing in the next phase of digital infrastructure and the leadership strategies for growth and cross-border investments in Africa.

With over 70 TMT C-Level key financial decision-makers announced to speak from across telecoms, infrastructure, smart cities and fintech, sessions from MTN, Orange, Csquared, Seacom, Standard Bank, Vodacom, Africa Data Centres and Dark Fibre Africa make TMT Finance Africa 2019 (bit.ly/32GpmrJ), the most influential event to discuss the future of mergers and acquisitions within TMT in Africa.

The increasing pressure on telcos to diversify revenue streams is expected to be one of the key driving factors for M&A transactions in Africa, according to Mohamed Dabbour, EVP, Head of Africa at Millicom. "As organic growth can be slower, we'll see telcos acquiring companies in other sectors such as fintech and digital services and technologies. The fintech industry remains very fragmented and keeps on attracting a large number of companies in Africa."

Telecom infrastructure is another sector that has enjoyed a tremendous amount of activity over the past few years and it is expected to continue to do so due to the increasing demand for data. "I believe we will continue to see infrastructure consolidation, as FTTH and FTTB gather more momentum in many African markets where fiber infrastructure is still developing, says Byron Clatterbuck, CEO of South African submarine cable and fiber company SEACOM. Datacentres, both large and small, will continue to attract investment."

A few select markets are underpinning the main bulk of transactions and investment activity across the region. South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya are among the most active, while Ethiopia is opening its telecom market and is expecting new investors to target the country. Stephane Duproz, CEO of Africa Data Centres stated, "Research suggests that African private equity activity has remained stable over the past seven years, which indicates that investors are confident in the long-term feasibility of the continent."

TMT Finance Africa 2019 is limited to 350 attendees and will feature 75 speakers across 24 sessions.

(With Inputs from APO)