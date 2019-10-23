Muthoot Capital Q2 profit drops by 35% to Rs 14 cr

Non-banking financial company Muthoot Capital Services has reported 34.6 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 14.02 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had profit of Rs 21.42 crore in July-September quarter of 2018-19, Muthoot Capital Services said in a statement.

However, the total income rose to Rs 145.02 crore for the second quarter this fiscal as against Rs 132.14 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company disbursed two-wheeler loans amounting to Rs 463.2 crore and had a total disbursement of Rs 487.8 crore during the quarter, it said.

