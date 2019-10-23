HealthSignz, Aarthi Scans&Labs launch 'B2B Digital Healthcare

HealthSignz, a healthtech startup and Chennai-based diagnostic chain Aarthi Scans and Labs on Wednesday announced the launch of 'B2B Digital Healthcare for consumers' here. "As part of its aim of building an all-inclusive healthcare ecosystem in our country, HealthSignz has now partnered with Aarthi Scans and Labs," said Hanumantha Rao, co-founder and CEO of HealthSignz.

"Partnering with Aarthi Scans and Labs is another step in bringing digital health transformation to Diagnostics industry and offer best value to consumers," he told reporters here. Both the partners also aim at bringing preventive healthcare at the forefront, offering services required to take care of primary healthcare needs of a family covering kids to elderly, he said.

Rao said their aim was to extend the services of each Health Vertical Player to digital consumers and offer 360 degree healthcare so that providers can instantly become Digital Health player and "offer greater value to consumers and future proof their business by riding the digital wave". HealthSignz aims to provide its B2B solutions to all healthcare verticals like Tertiary Hospitals, Health Insurance companies, Third Party Administrators, Primary Healthcare chains,Pharmacy industry using its digital platform, Rao said.

Aarthi Scans and Labs Director and Radiologist Dr Arun Govindrajan said, HealthSignz's cloud ready Digital healthcare platform will help them have a better digital presence in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where they operate. Besides, it will be handy in their expansion plans to Mumbai and Delhi.

The partnership would also allow customers access services via Aarthi Scans app, including post-diagnosis support and online reports repository, coupled with other healthcare services and medical assistance, he said.PTI VVK APR APR APR.

