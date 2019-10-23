Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit up 36% to Rs 244 cr

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported a 36.31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 244 crore for the September ended quarter on robust sales in the domestic market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 179 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,005 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,894 crore for the same period last year. The company's revenue from India business stood at Rs 899 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 815 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,680.70 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.69 per cent from its previous close.

