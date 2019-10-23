Business brief

Samy Informatics on Wednesday introduced a 32 inch Android Smart TV E-Gallery, priced at Rs 5,999 which would cost around Rs 8,000 after shipping and installation costs of Rs 1,200 and GST of 18 per cent. The TV comes with features like tuffen glass, wooden frame and screensaver feature with extra sound blaster.

To cut the cost, the firm works on a revenue generating mechanism with TV units, where a customer has to watch commercials. "TV is not only bringing you the latest technology at your end at reasonable price but also gives you the opportunity to earn from home and commercially too. The key highlights of this TV will be its extra minimised rate and its extra advanced features," the company said.

