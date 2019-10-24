Russia sends S-400 missile defence systems to Serbia for drill - RIA

Russia has sent a division of S-400 missile defense systems to Serbia to take part in a military drill there, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Russia has also sent a Pantsir missile system battery to Serbia, it said, adding it is the first time the systems would take part in a drill abroad.

