Russia sends S-400 missile defence systems to Serbia for drill - RIA

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 24-10-2019 14:10 IST
Russia sends S-400 missile defence systems to Serbia for drill - RIA

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia has sent a division of S-400 missile defense systems to Serbia to take part in a military drill there, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Russia has also sent a Pantsir missile system battery to Serbia, it said, adding it is the first time the systems would take part in a drill abroad.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
