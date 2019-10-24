Arvind Singh appointed chairman of AAI, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu to be NHAI chief

Senior IAS officer Arvind Singh has been appointed as the chairman of Airports Authority of India and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will head the National Highways Authority of India as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre. Singh is at present working in his cadre-state Maharashtra. He has been appointed as the chief of AAI in the rank and pay of additional secretary, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Sandhu is a 1988-batch IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre. He is currently additional secretary, department of higher education, ministry of human resource development. Sandhu has been appointed as the NHAI chairman against the vacancy caused due to the appointment of Nagendra Nath Sinha, who was earlier appointed as the secretary, department of border management.

Ganji Kamala V Rao, at present in his cadre-state Kerala, has been named the chairman and managing director, India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) Ltd. Pramod Kumar Tiwari, joint secretary, department of food and public distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will be the director general of the Bureau of Indian Standards in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Debashri Mukherjee, joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office has been appointed as the additional secretary, department of water resources in the river development and Ganga rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. She has been appointed in place of T Rajeshwari on her appointment as additional secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

IAS officer Amit Yadav, joint secretary in the department of telecommunications, has been appointed as the director general, directorate general of foreign trade.

Rakesh Sarwal will be additional secretary in the department of higher education in place of Sandhu. Ashish Upadhyay, a 1989-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as additional secretary & financial advisor in the Ministry of Power. He is joint secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Senior bureaucrat K Sanjay Murthy, additional secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will be chief executive officer and managing director, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Keshav Kumar Pathak, who is serving in his cadre-state Bihar, has been appointed as managing director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

K Moses Chalai, additional secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development will be secretary, North Eastern Council Secretariat. Bureaucrat S Gopalakrishnan, joint secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and

Information Technology has been named as additional secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Rachna Shah, joint secretary, Cabinet Secretariat will be additional secretary in the same department. B Srinivas has been named as the managing director, National Horticulture Board, department of agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare.

Satya Brata Sahu, who is director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited will be additional secretary, department of land resources.

IAS officer Vijayendra will be chairman & managing director, National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. He is at present joint secretary, department of defence production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)